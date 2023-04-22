Bubba Wallace Ready to Win Talladega, Earn Spot in Playoffs

As Bubba Wallace and the rest of the Cup Series field wait for the GEICO 500 on Sunday, all he has on his mind is getting a win and a spot in the playoffs. Wallace won at Talladega before the Next Gen car. Now, it is a different game.

Talking with the “Montgomery & Co. Podcast” the NASCAR driver talked about the big race on Sunday. He knows that the racing is different, but the goal is ultimately the same. Even if there isn’t as much three and four wide at Talladega for the Cup Series, winning is the only option.

Bubba didn’t qualify as well as he had probably hoped. However, he starts on the sixth row in P12. That puts him in a spot where he can work and make something happen.

🏎️ Bubba Wallace took home his first win in #Talladega in 2021 & is excited to race in NASCAR's biggest racetrack again this Sunday!



🏁 Be sure to subscribe to #MoCo for the full @BubbaWallace interview next week!



🎙️ : https://t.co/PeJ6vEmQ38

📺 : https://t.co/3jMyBQYY2i pic.twitter.com/CIPHYJtv5u — Montgomery & Co. Podcast (@MontgomeryCoPod) April 22, 2023

Talladega is going to be major for Bubba Wallace. If he hopes to compete in the postseason this year, then it likely starts with this race. Getting a win would change the direction of his season and 23XI Racing.

If Wallace is able to make the postseason with his teammate Tyler Reddick then Denny Hamlin and Michael Joran will be very happy owners.

Can Bubba Wallace Break Through at Talladega?

In the weather-shortened race that Bubba Wallace won in 2021, a lot of feelings were put on display. Since then, it has been a goal to prove that the win was deserved. He claimed the checkered flag at Kansas in the playoffs. So, that’s it, right?

Wrong.

After Martinsville, Bubba Wallace was already looking forward to Talladega and the schedule ahead.

“We’re firing on all cylinders,” Wallace said of his 23XI team. “Maybe misfiring here and there. I’ve tried to step up and be a leader these last three weeks. Finishing races not crashing out after lap five. But we got a massive hole to climb out of and there’s no better group that I’d rather do it with. So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”

Keep an eye on the No. 23 and Wallace. He has a great new paint scheme that might be his best of the year. You look good, you race good, right?