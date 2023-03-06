Bubba Wallace ‘Redeemed’ With P4 Finish in First Las Vegas Race Since Kyle Larson Incident

Throughout the day, Bubba Wallace was the fastest Toyota on the track in Las Vegas and he used it to get a P4 finish. While he wasn’t able to win the Pennzoil 400, this is a much better result than his back-to-back DNFs to start the year.

Bubba Wallace drove that No. 23 Columbia Toyota Camry hard all day. He had issues and had to drive through traffic at times. However, Wallace never quit. When overtime came around, it was go time.

Wallace picked up a couple more spots and had this to say afterward.

“Yeah no doubt. I love coming here to Vegas. I really thought we had a much better car than what we had in the race from practice. Just couldn’t get the front end to work for whatever reason we tried everything. Going the other way on air, going the opposite way on air. Just could never figure it out so got a lot of work to do for our mile and a half stuff.”

When he was getting back to the hauler, Bubba Wallace shot a video for fans. He recapped the race and credited his team once again. He also knows how big it is to come to this track and get a good finish.

It was the site of his lowest moment last year. Now, it’s the early season finish that Wallace has been looking for.

“P4, top-five for us. Good to come to Vegas and redeem ourselves. Just stayed in the fight all day. Thought we were gonna settle for sixth, and ended up with a top-five. Never quit, team never quit, great execution. Glad to get Columbia a good run they so much deserve and keep carrying that momentum on. So, until next time, peace!”

Don’t look now, but Bubba has a little bit of confidence as we close out the West Coast swing in NASCAR.

Bubba Wallace Finishes Strong During Overtime in Las Vegas

Not only is this a good finish for Bubba Wallace, but it is also a strong day for Tyler Redick and the whole 23XI team. Reddick had issues throughout the day that made getting to the front a hassle. However, he stuck with it and managed to salvage a P15 finish.

As for Wallace, he made a bit of a statement. He outlasted everyone except the trio of Hendrick drivers at the top of the field. William Byron took the win with Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman in tow behind him.

Everyone wants to get a checkered flag, but only one driver can do it. Sometimes, only one car is capable of winning. Today, Wallace needed a couple more cautions to really get into the thick of things. However, P4 after his start to the year is going to be a welcomed result.