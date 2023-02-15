Bubba Wallace Reflects on Kyle Larson Dust-Up in Las Vegas, How He’s Grown

Bubba Wallace was in the news for all the wrong reasons during last fall’s race at Las Vegas.

The 23XI Racing wheelman was famously involved in an altercation with Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson. Wallace felt he was wronged by Larson on the track, and dangerously hooked the latter’s vehicle. It ended both their days, and Wallace pushed Larson in the grass afterwards.

The incident resulted in a one-race suspension for Wallace, something he’s not proud of. Ever since, he’s been looking to put it behind him. Ahead of the Daytona 500 and a new season, the 23XI Racing driver explained how he’s moving forward.

“For myself and Larson, we’ve raced against each other for years now. Always respected each other. Things went south there with us. But we were quickly man enough to have a conversation together. We both said we were over it an hour or so after the race,” Wallace explained to Sage Steele on SportsCenter. “We’ve gone on to race each other with a ton of respect now. So it’ll be fun just to put all that behind, go out and win races. Showcase what we can really do.”

Bubba Wallace on what he’s learned: ‘Think before you do.’

Thankfully, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were able to move on from an ugly incident. Since, Wallace has married, and is now happier than he’s ever been. It’s made him more philosophical, and opened his eyes a bit to a new world.

According to Wallace, the wreck, along with his new lease on life, has taught him to use his brain more before he acts up.

“Just continuing to grow up. Think before you do,” answered Wallace. “You’ve got to be methodical with every move that you make on the race track, so there should be no reason why that shouldn’t apply to off the race track too.

“It’s just growing up and enjoying the married life. Letting that affect your — in a positive way, letting that affect your work life. I always say, if things aren’t right at home, it’s not going to be right at work. Things couldn’t be any better at home right now, so hopefully that’s going to shine on the work side of things.”

The new Bubba Wallace could be a threat to win week-in and week-out on the track. We’ll see his debut in Sunday’s Great American Race.