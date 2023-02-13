Bubba Wallace Reflects on Lessons Learned From Kyle Larson Incident Last Season

Just as things were going well for Bubba Wallace last season, the Kyle Larson incident happened at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace had a win at Kansas not long before Vegas in the playoffs. A move Larson made had Bubba feeling more than frustrated.

We all remember seeing Bubba Wallace wreck Kyle Larson and then walk across the track, and some of the infield, to the Hendrick driver. That’s when it got personally physical. Wallace shoved Larson into his own car and continued to shove him repeatedly.

Nothing came to serious blows, but it was a moment that no one really saw coming. Bubba was suspended for one race and has since moved on. However, heading into the 2023 season, the driver reflected on lessons learned from that moment with Fox’s Bob Pockrass.

“Just continuing to grow and learn and try to process things a little bit slower. Try to slow down mentally and enjoy the moment that you’re in. So, I know that there’s a lot of moments where [I] just kind of reacted and should have put some thought into it first, but that’s part of it. To create your boundaries you have to step over them.” the driver said.

As far as moving on, Bubba has been past that.

“I moved on the next day. It was unfortunate the way it all kinda went down, but like I said earlier, I understood the positioning of everything. That’s part of it. You know, everybody makes mistakes and it’s if you do it again you didn’t learn your lesson. So, I feel like I’ve learned and we can move on.”

Bubba Wallace describes what he learned last year from the Las Vegas incident and how important it was for him to run well at Martinsville. pic.twitter.com/Co5te50SF0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 13, 2023

Bubba Wallace Started the Season Strong at Clash

Despite getting bumped out of the way by Austin Dillon with 8 laps to go, Bubba Wallace had a great first weekend of the NASCAR season. The Clash is like Week 0 in college football. Is it real? Who knows, we just want to watch our favorite sport again.

Wallace performed well all weekend. His team had his car ready to go for the quarter-mile track. Then, Bubba raced well with it from practice to qualifying to the heats and the main event.

The only bad news is that these cars seem to hurt just as much as they did last season. No one wants to hear that news. Driver safety is the most important thing that NASCAR can focus on. Wallace said he still felt head and back pain after the race.

Let’s not forget that Bubba Wallace was second last year at Daytona. He’s a superspeedway driver for sure. His improvement on the roads and short tracks will determine just how big of a jump he can make this season.

As far as Dillon is concerned, there is no rivalry there. Those are two friends that raced each other really hard and one ended up on the wrong end of it.