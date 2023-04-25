Bubba Wallace reflects on performance at Talladega

Bubba Wallace led during the final lap of the second overtime in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday.

Chasing his first victory of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and third overall, Wallace made one block too many. As Ryan Blaney made a move to the outside to pass Wallace, the 29-year-old slid up the backstretch to protect his lead. In hindsight, that was a mistake. Wallace spun, taking a host of cars with him.

The result was a disappointing P28 finish, a Kyle Busch victory and one reflective Wallace after the race.

Yesterday was our best speedway performance to date, hard to hang your head on days like that. Really proud of this team. Our day is coming… — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 24, 2023

Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, was visibly frustrated after the race. He took responsibility for the overtime accident, saying it had nothing to do with Blaney.

“I pulled a late block — close, close, close block, and it just sent it around,” Wallace said, via Fox Sports. “It’s not the 12’s fault. … I hate that I caused that one… When I seen the 12, I was pumped. We work well together obviously every speedway race. That’s just the way it goes. Not the 12’s fault at all.”

Wallace went on to call it a “great day” for he and his race team, but a “crap result.”

“I honestly thought that he would leave me high and dry coming back around and just hate it for the team and that’s how it goes,” Wallace said. “It was our best by far [superspeedway] race that we’ve ever done so hats off to [my team]… It was a great day for us, just a crap result.”

Ryan Blaney Calls Bubba Wallace Incident ‘Hard Racing’

Blaney went easy on his good friend afterwards, saying that nobody was to blame for the wreck. He chalked it up to “hard racing.”

“I mean it’s hard to block in these cars and I feel like he kinda triple moved on me, can’t really do that. I mean blocked the middle, blocked the bottom, blocked the top, and I’m there,” Blaney said. “A shame to get turned but I don’t know what else I can do besides slam on the brakes, and I can’t do that.

“I’m not blaming anybody, that’s just hard racing. As leader I would have done the same thing, right? You’re trying to block and maintain the lead. But as second I gotta take every run I can get, keep my momentum. So, just one of those things that stinks.”