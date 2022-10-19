Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension

NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.

So, in place of Bubba Wallace is another driver that’s made their success in the Truck Series. While Wallace sits, John Hunter Nemechek has been selected as the replacement. In their statement 23XI released after the Wallace news came out on Tuesday, the racing team noted that Nemechek would drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry.

Nemechek drives the No. 4 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He has 13 wins in the series and even has Cup Series experience.

“As a result of the penalty, John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 45 Toyota this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” the statement reads.

23XI’s official statement on the NASCAR Las Vegas Penalty. pic.twitter.com/Pdopqtae1e — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 18, 2022

23XI, owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, was clear in their statement. They back the decision from NASCAR. So, Bubba Wallace will be out and he’s going to have to watch the 25-year-old Nemechek drive his car in Miami. That’s tough for any driver.

While the suspension was noted as “justified” by fellow driver Corey LaJoie, some fans felt this wasn’t enough of a punishment. However, this feels like it falls in line with past NASCAR decisions.

Bubba Wallace’s Replacement

This isn’t the first time that John Hunter Nemechek has had to replace a Cup Series driver in October. Back in 2019, when he was a GMS Racing Xfinity Series driver, he replaced Matt Tifft in Cup. He drove the No. 36 Ford and raced three races that season to end the year. Bubba Wallace will just need him to replace him for one.

It was in 2020 that Nemechek raced a full Cup Series schedule with Front Row Motorsports in the No. 38 Ford. He had a decent season in the COVID pandemic-interrupted season. He even snagged three top tens.

However, Nemechek has not raced in the Cup Series since that 2020 season. Since then he has been back in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series and doing quite well. He is still in the playoffs and has a chance to break into the Championship 4 this weekend at Homestead-Miami.

John Hunter Nemechek will now have double duty as he drives for Bubba Wallace.