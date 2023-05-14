Bubba Wallace sends Mother’s Day message ahead of Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Before the green flag drops today, Bubba Wallace made sure to wish his mother and all the moms out there a Happy Mother’s Day. NASCAR has this weekend set up so perfectly. With Throwback Weekend and Mother’s Day coming together, it is a family affair in Darlington.

It is very fitting that NASCAR hosts Mother’s Day weekend at The Lady in Black. Bubba Wallace is all about his family and he was happy to wish his mom a Happy Mother’s Day. He also sent a message to all those moms in NASCAR Nation.

The 23XI Racing driver is hoping to bring his mom home a trophy. He’s starting on the front row and has been on a good run lately. Is he due for a win today?

Happy Mother's Day Momma! Let’s go get us one today❤️ And to the rest of the mothers out there on their special day! pic.twitter.com/crdrkLTzx7 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) May 14, 2023

NASCAR has put together all kinds of fan activities and events for folks to enjoy at the track. Darlington is a special place and to put on a weekend like they have is pretty awesome.

Bubba Wallace is going to try to make it an extra special day as he gets a good starting position ahead of the Goodyear 400.

Bubba Wallace starting P2

The 23XI Racing team has been on a good tear here lately. They haven’t produced a win but they have produced some solid results. What they lack in another checkered flag, they’ve almost made up for in points. Wallace has now crept back up near the top-16, while Tyler Reddick remains in the playoffs with his win at COTA.

Darlington has never been a strong suit for Bubba Wallace. He has had good races there, but it is a track that is hard to learn. It seems that he’s started to take a feel for it as he qualified very well on Saturday.

Wallace was the best in Group A and finished just behind Martin Truex Jr. for the pole. Darlington is going to give all of these drivers more than they can handle. But those two Toyotas are going to be in a good position to make a big statement on Sunday.

If Bubba Wallace can get consistent on these intermediate tracks, it will do a lot to help his path to the playoffs. Every race is another chance to pick up points and this is a race that Wallace believes he can win, which is an even bigger deal.