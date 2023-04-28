In the midst of year three with 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace is the senior driver. He had to show Tyler Reddick how to get down at McDonald’s. While both drivers have plenty of knobs and levers and switches to deal with in the NASCAR Cup Series cars they drive, those McDonald’s employees have even more doo-dads at their disposal.

By this point, Bubba Wallace could probably manage a McDonald’s. He’s been back behind the counter, in the kitchen, at the drive-thru, and everywhere else on multiple occasions. The 23XI Racing crew is going double McD’s paint schemes this week, so Reddick got in on the burger action.

Wallace is going to sport his usual McDonald’s scheme, but Reddick has a special design this week. In fact, Reddick’s No. 45 Ronald McDonald’s House Charities Toyota is one of our top paint schemes of the week!

Watch these NASCAR drivers mix it up with workers, customers, and even a Joey Logano fan in the drive-thru!

You love to see that leadership from Bubba Wallace don’t you folks?! All joking aside, it looks like 23XI Racing once again made a lot of people’s days and gave their guys a glimpse into what real life is like.

Imagine waiting 15 minutes in the drive-thru for your burger and fries and it’s because Tyler Reddick is having a hard time getting the patties off the grill? If this rain keeps up this weekend, Bubba and Tyler will need to keep working at McD’s just to get back to North Carolina this week. No race, no money, right?

Bubba Wallace focused despite tough ending at Talladega

Even though Bubba Wallace ended up wrecking out of the lead on the final overtime restart at Talladega, he’s focused as ever. Superspeedway racing goes that way, more times than not in recent years. He led a lot of laps, had a fast car all day, and had it out in the wind to take the checkered flag.

One block too many and you end up spun around. Happens. After the race, Wallace didn’t get down on himself like he has in the very recent past.

“Yesterday was our best speedway performance to date, hard to hang your head on days like that. Really proud of this team. Our day is coming…” Wallace tweeted after the race.

With some confidence and a refocused outlook on the season, Bubba Wallace might be able to find himself a win yet. Last year, Kansas went to the 45 of the 23XI Racing team. First with Kurt Busch in the spring. Then with Bubba in the fall as he competed for the owner’s championship in place of his injured teammate.

Dover and Kansas provide Wallace with ample opportunity to get another top-five finish or potentially a win in the next two weeks. The main thing is to not get bogged down in the middle part of the season. That dooms more drivers than most realize.