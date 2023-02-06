Despite what NASCAR fans and perhaps even the organization itself think, Bubba Wallace isn’t letting feud rumors start. As far as the 23XI Racing driver is concerned, he and Austin Dillon are kosher. All good.

There were some heated moments during the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Bubba Wallace had a strong showing but was bumped out of the way from P2 to P22 with just 8 laps to go. It was courtesy of Austin Dillon, and fans thought this might be a new feud.

It didn’t help when Wallace took a not-so-subtle jab at Dillon by referencing his No. 3 in a tweet after the Clash. However, NASCAR making a graphic to juxtapose the two as new rivals was too much for Bubba.

He chimed in on Twitter once again.

“All love. Had a blast last night.”

For Bubba Wallace, it’s hard to balance the tightrope. On one hand, he kinda wants to embrace that villain role that he’s been given by fans and others. However, he doesn’t want his actions and words to be misinterpreted, either. When he wants to let his feelings be known, he lets them be known.

The NASCAR driver shared a video 23XI took of him smiling and talking to videographers after the race. Much different from the scowl that NASCAR found him with immediately after the checkered flag.

Austin Dillon Said He’d Smooth Things Over With Bubba Wallace

Okay, maybe we all got ahead of ourselves. After a long night of racing, NASCAR fans assumed that Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon ended things on a bad note. However, comments after the race reveal what we now know. The two aren’t holding any grudges over a quarter-mile track during an exhibition.

Dillon was asked in the press conference last night about the Bubba incident and whether they talked.

“No, uh-uh. I’m sure we will. I hate it for him because he was really good. We were a little better on the long run and I got by him pretty clean the first time, and I chose to restart there behind Martin thinking that if we could get off 2 and then I could just race, but it just doesn’t go that way.”

So, maybe these guys have talked to one another already. It sounds like Bubba Wallace is not interested in the slightest in any talk of feuding or anything like that. He’s going to put this behind him. Dillon sounds like he wants to do the same.

Onto the Daytona 500. 13 days away.