Bubba Wallace Speaks Out About Tough Day at Phoenix, Honors Coy Gibbs

Today was a tough day for many NASCAR drivers at Phoenix and Bubba Wallace reflected as much on Twitter after the race. Wallace didn’t have the best day on the track, but it’s bigger than that. His 23XI Racing team was rocked with the awful news that Coy Gibbs had passed away.

Of course, the connection here is not just Toyota, but Ty Gibbs as well. Ty has been filling in for Kurt Busch this season ever since the veteran driver was injured at Pocono. The young driver just won the Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday night, only to turn around and have to face this horrible reality.

Bubba Wallace made sure to extend some kind words to his teammate and the rest of the Gibbs family.

Been a really tough day. Hate we couldn’t have a better result. None of that matters at the end of the day. Heart goes out to Ty, Coach, Pat and the entire Gibbs family. Coy was always great to me!



Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight!



💔 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 7, 2022

The news of Coy’s death rocked the NASCAR world right before the start of the championship race today. Bubba Wallace is just one of many drivers that expressed their sympathies with the Gibbs family. During today’s race in Phoenix, Daniel Hemric filled in for Ty Gibbs in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota.

Everyone wanted to end the season on a high note, and unfortunately, it’s going to be remembered as a more somber affair. Coy Gibbs was involved in the sport for decades. His presence and contributions will be missed.

Bubba Wallace Finishes Disappointing P22

When you go to a track like Phoenix it can be hard to get into a rhythm if your car isn’t just right. Other teams just had better cars today and Bubba Wallace was unable to overcome that. He kept plugging away, but it was one of those days where the driver drove seemingly in place all afternoon. Basically the opposite of 2022 Champion, Joey Logano.

There were some good runs at times, but Wallace just didn’t have the juice today. When he has a good car, the 23XI driver is able to make something happen. However, there have been times when he has gotten in his own way, has had pit issues, and sometimes just a ton of bad luck.

Bubba Wallace is back in the No. 23 next season and he will be joined by Tyler Reddick as his full-time teammate in 2023. While Kurt Busch will race in a limited capacity, stepping away from full-time racing. The season is over. Onto the next.