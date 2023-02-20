Bubba Wallace Speaks Out After Disappointing Daytona 500 Finish

It looked like he had a fast car early on, but damage held Bubba Wallace back for most of the day, and the race ended pretty rough, too. This Daytona 500 did not go the way that last year’s race went for Wallace. However, the driver seems to be ready to move on.

In NASCAR, you have to be able to turn the page and move on as fast as possible. If you can’t, then you just aren’t going to make it. In years past, things like tonight would get to Bubba. It seems that he’s trying to ground himself a bit.

He was wrecked out in the final white flag in the second overtime. It meant he finished P20 on the day despite being in the top ten at the time of the wreck. Brush it off, and keep it moving.

During the Daytona 500 today, we saw a typical superspeedway race. The first part of it was not all that exciting. Drivers were feeling each other out and trying to figure what kind of race this was going to be. Then, things ramped up a bit.

Bubba Wallace was fast in that first stage. But a hard bump from Martin Truex Jr. put his right side into the wall and did some toe link damage. Not only that, Wallace had to pit again right after pitting minutes before, leading him to go down a lap.

The No. 23 didn’t quit, though.

Bubba Wallace Fought Hard Just to Get Wrecked

The end of this race came down to the end as most Daytona 500 races do. Bubba Wallace was a lap down for a lot of the afternoon, but with cautions at the end, he found his way back to the lead lap. Then the work began.

Wallace had Ty Gibbs to work with in the later stages of the race. While they worked to get a draft going, they eventually had to work with whoever they could find on the track. The first overtime went Wallace’s way and put him in a position to drive for the lead.

The second overtime of the night had Bubba Wallace in the top 10 and he was working with Travis Pastrana a bit. We saw what happened when Kyle Larson hit the middle and then Aric Almirola got into Pastrana.

From there, it was pure chaos. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went on to win.

RT to congratulate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his #DAYTONA500 win! pic.twitter.com/OstRwcdmFi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

Bubba Wallace and the rest of the Cup Series will try to move on as best as they can for next week’s Auto Club 400 in Fontana.