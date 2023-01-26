Good guy Bubba Wallace coming in clutch. The 23XI Racing driver has put up with all kinds of hatefulness online, and he has advice for Ryan Vargas on how to deal with it, too. People on the internet think they can just say whatever they want to, but these are human beings they’re talking to.

For some background, Ryan Vargas is a part-time driver in the Xfinity and Truck Series. He’s one of the guys that have to work every day of the week to get sponsors and keep the dream alive. Not everyone has big manufacturer and team money to race with.

People online decided to go after him for his looks, his race and bashed his skill behind the wheel. A driver that’s used to dealing with bullcrap like that, it got to him this time. Which is understandable.

I hate some people man.



Not only coming after my race but making fun of my facial appearance. Sorry I can’t control that I have a craniofacial disorder that affects 1 in every 2,000-3,000 people.



Whatever. Sick of the disrespect and hate.



This world sucks sometimes. pic.twitter.com/rpqpp4THgz — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) January 26, 2023

It helps that the NASCAR world is so tight-knit. Drivers stick up for one another.

So, Bubba Wallace decided to chime in with some advice. He’s no stranger to hateful comments and being told unrepeatable things for no reason.

“I need to learn this too,” Wallace said in a quote tweet. “But worry about what YOU can control… you can’t control these types of people. In a polite way… forget them! You do you homie!”

I need to learn this too..but worry about what YOU can control.. you can’t control these types of people.



In a polite way..😊 forget them! You do you homie👊🏾 https://t.co/8z1IhUnMMv — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) January 26, 2023

Some folks might not like it, but NASCAR is changing. For the better. More people are getting into the sport from all kinds of backgrounds. So, for those that have issues with the Bubba Wallaces and Ryan Vargas of the world, get used to it.

As Wallace says in his pinned tweet, “You’re not gonna stop hearing about ‘the black driver’ for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.”

Bubba Wallace Is Important For Young Drivers

Seriously, does it get any better than drivers sticking up for one another like this? The thing is, NASCAR has openly admitted they want to diversify their teams and drivers in the coming years. Drivers like Vargas have come up through the Drive 4 Diversity program and it’s already making the sport better.

Drivers like Bubba Wallace are changing the dynamic in NASCAR. It’s a new generation, and we’re not just talking about the cars on the track. For years, the sport of stock car racing has leaned on legacy talent and straight-up nepotism.

Getting new drivers from outside of the sport into NASCAR is only a good thing.

You can catch Ryan Vargas at a variety of races this season. His Xfinity Series schedule starts with Daytona. He gets his Truck Series season started at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There will be seven total races for him in the series.

Of course, you can catch Bubba Wallace all season long as he drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series. He won a race at Kansas last season and shut up a lot of haters. I know he’ll be looking to do more of that in 2023.