Bubba Wallace Spins Around at Bristol Dirt Causing Early Caution

We have our first caution of the day on Lap 11 of 250. Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano spun around, and two others got caught up. The hardest part of this Bristol Dirt track is being able to change direction. That dirt is unforgiving if you don’t have a hold on things.

As Bubba Wallace led Joey Logano for 10th place, the 23 car went around a bit. Logano kept on the gas and gave Wallace an extra push to spin him around. William Byron got a love tap, and Todd Gilliland had to dip out after the 24-tagged him.

Minor contact, all cars kept it moving afterward. Logano hit those water barrels and then went to pit road for a small adjustment.

Bubba Wallace goes around and collects Joey Logano for tonight's first caution in Bristol. William Byron and Todd Gilliland also involved. https://t.co/PCiVwy8CCr pic.twitter.com/HDcgdABs11 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 9, 2023

That is an early one just to get the nerves worked out. Things are going well at Bristol so far. Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon led the field to begin the race. Both have held on so far in the early going. While Larson loves the dirt, these stock cars are not like the late models he’s used to.

As for Bubba Wallace, the grind continues. He started off P11 after winning his qualifying heat on Saturday. While Bubba wrecked out early, he maintained a top-15 spot and started to work more through the field.

Bristol Dirt is just getting started.

Bubba Wallace Needs to Limit Mistakes

While Bubba Wallace had an early mistake, he kept it moving. Getting as much yaw out of the car as possible is the goal. When you put it out there sideways, you want it to just go far enough. If you overdo it, well you spin out like Bubba did.

However, an early mistake like that could go a long way. Get those nerves out, fix the mistake, and keep it going. Something Wallace doesn’t do well is move on from his mistakes. He can dwell on them and let it compound into other mistakes.

So, let’s see if Bubba Wallace is going to come back from this. He isn’t a dirt guy really, but he has a Truck Series win at Eldora. Once this track starts to get slick and the dust kicks up, we will see some more spins.

This feels like it is going to be a dirt racer at the end. We haven’t seen it happen yet, but those dirt guys like Larson and Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe are licking their lips wanting to win this race.

Bristol Dirt, baby!