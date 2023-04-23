Bubba Wallace isn’t pointing the finger, he’s taking the blame. The driver of the No. 23 car and Ryan Blaney got tangled up on the final lap of NASCAR‘s trip to Talladega, knocking both cars out of contention and allowing Kyle Busch to take home the checkered flag.

After an accident like that — which cost Wallace the race — you might think he’d be upset with an opposing driver. But Wallace says the blame falls on him not Blaney.

“Close, close block and just sent us around. Not the 12’s fault,” Wallace said. “I honestly thought that he would leave me high and dry coming back around. … I caused that one. I thought it would play out a little different. … Not the 12’s fault at all.”

"I caused that one … Not the 12's fault at all."- Bubba Wallace talks about the incident with Ryan Blaney coming to the finish at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/2TJzyJidsb — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 23, 2023

Below is the video of the incident that resulted in the race ending under yellow. Wallace and Blaney were in the top two spots, with Busch at No. 3 before the wreck.

KYLE BUSCH WINS AT TALLADEGA AS CARS CRASH BEHIND HIM. The race ends under caution after Bubba Wallace goes around following contact from Ryan Blaney. https://t.co/Y7rYJKb3rS pic.twitter.com/zQ5bDxeQAg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2023

Sunday’s victory was Busch’s first win at Talladega since 2008.

Obviously Wallace put his team in a great position to capture a win at the Geico 500. It made Sunday’s end result even more frustrating and disappointing.

“Hate it. Hate it for our team. That’s just how it goes,” Wallace said. “A great day for us but a crap result.”

Blaney finished the race in second while Wallace ended in 28th.

Kyle Busch Takes Home Checkered Flag at Talladega

It took 15 years, but Kyle Busch finally returned to Victory Lane at Talladega. He needed some help late in Sunday’s race, but the driver of the No. 8 car crossed the finish line first.

Busch’s last victory at the historic NASCAR venue came in 2008. Immediately after the race, he talked about his big win.

“Sometimes, you gotta be lucky,” Busch said. “Some of these races come down to that and you gotta take it when they come your way. The seas kinda parted there … they were trying to push draft and the cars are just not stable enough to do that.

“I saw the 23 just get a little bit sideways and I said, ‘Just get out of the way. Just miss it.'”

This is win No. 62 (!!!) for Rowdy Busch! pic.twitter.com/j0AyHLWAPY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 23, 2023

Busch now has two NASCAR Cup Series victories on the season, with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes. He ranks second in the Cup Series standings behind Kyle Larson following Sunday’s race at Talladega.