Looks like we might have a new rivalry after the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Bubba Wallace was not happy with Austin Dillon. There was a lot of pushing and shoving on the track tonight. If you aren’t rubbing you aren’t racing. But Wallace thinks Dillon went too far.

This race gave us some back-and-forth at the very least. No, it wasn’t great racing compared to a standard Cup Series race, but it had its moments. Cars were getting turned around, wrecks were happening, and just utter chaos.

However, when the race got to the nitty gritty, Austin Dillon sent Bubba Wallace spinning with just 8 laps to go. The two were battling over second place. Dillon laid off the gas on the straight, and into turn one let Bubba have it.

Bubba Wallace goes around after a battle with Austin Dillon! https://t.co/ob15TaTQ2X pic.twitter.com/DP0DTd7BlY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 6, 2023

After finishing P22, Bubba Wallace was sure to tweet out how not frustrated he was. Totally not made at all.

“W3ll that was fun, till it wasn’t. Hell of an effort. Gonna be a great year!!!” the No. 23 driver tweeted.

W3ll that was fun, till it wasn’t. Hell of an effort.



Gonna be a great year!!! — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 6, 2023

Clearly, that wasn’t a typo to start the tweet. Adding that “3” in place of the “e” is a little sneaky, but we see you, Bubba. Perhaps this isn’t the last time we see the 23 and No. 3 of Dillon clash – no pun intended.

Bubba Wallace Bumps His Boss

Now, some folks are going to point to earlier in the race and call Bubba Wallace hypocritical. After all, didn’t he bump his own boss, Denny Hamlin, out of the way to take the lead before the halfway break?

Look, Bubba did bump Hamlin and knock him back to the middle of the back. However, it wasn’t what it looked like. He had lots of help from eventual race winner Martin Truex Jr. Given how inadvertent it was, Wallace has some room to feel salty about Dillon’s move.

It was 8 laps to go, the two were battling hard, then Dillon hit the bump and run. We saw drivers do this in the heats to take a spot or two and qualify for the final, and we saw some rough racing in the main event. This was a pretty blatant move, although Dillon thinks he was justified.

At the end of the day, it’s an exhibition. These drivers will line it back up in two weeks for the Daytona 500 and let their driving do the talking then. Let’s not forget that Dillon won at Daytona to get his last chance ticket to the 2022 playoffs by bumping Austin Cindric.