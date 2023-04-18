Bubba Wallace Unveils Incredible Sportfish Paint Scheme for Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is hoping to “make a splash” in this Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace and 23XI Racing unveiled an all-new paint scheme for the No. 23 Toyota Camry Tuesday — a Columbia PFG sportfish design inspired by world-renowned marine artist Carey Chen. The paint scheme will make its debut at Talladega, a race track Wallace has had success at in the past.

.@BubbaWallace looks to make a splash this Sunday @Talladega in the @Columbia1938 PFG No. 23 Toyota sporting a sportfish design inspired by marine artist Carey Chen. pic.twitter.com/qxF4d6z2i3 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 18, 2023

Wallace, 29, won his first Cup Series race in the 2021 YellaWood 500 at Talladega. He won another in 2022 and is winless thus far through nine races in 2023. Wallace recorded his second top-10 finish of the season in this past Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. He finished ninth, climbing up to 22nd in the points standings.

“We’re firing on all cylinders,” Wallace said after the race. “Maybe misfiring here and there. I’ve tried to step up and be a leader these last three weeks. Finishing races not crashing out after lap five. But we got a massive hole to climb out of and there’s no better group that I’d rather do it with. So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”

Martinsville proved to be a battleground for Wallace and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, was out in front of the pack when he started to lap Wallace. That’s when the two got into one another. Hamlin dived into the controversy on the Monday episode of the “Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin” podcast, saying “It’s just a situation where he’s fighting because he knows how important it is to stay on the lead lap and I am fighting to put all these guys a lap down.”

“So, I was behind Bubba for a really long time,” Hamlin said. “And I’m getting frustrated and I’m like ‘Gosh dang it.’ I moved up and he moved up in front of me and I just did that for about three or four laps and I’m like ‘I gotta dive it in here.’ So, I dove in, he came down we hit, I knocked him up the track then he for four straight laps had my rear tires off the race track… Told him afterwards, ‘If you wanted to hit me that was fine for like once or twice but like, eventually you gotta get off my ass. I am the leader of the race.’”