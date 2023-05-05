Bubba Wallace will race Truck Series at Darlington, North Wilkesboro for Tricon Garage

Things are going to be interesting in the Craftsman Truck Series as Bubba Wallace makes his return in the No. 1 with TRICON Garage. The team at TRICON has put together some great trucks this year. Adding Wallace for Darlington and North Wilkesboro is just another step in that.

So far this season, the No. 1 truck, which was Hailie Deegan’s ride a year ago, has been driven by four drivers. Jason White, Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, and William Sawalich. Toni Breidinger is making her first Truck Series start this weekend at Kansas in the 1 truck.

So far, the top finish for this team has been P9 twice. Atlanta and Martinsville. Now, that might change with Breidinger at Kansas, but I’m sure that will change with Bubba Wallace taking the wheel for Darlington and North Wilkesboro.

With six Craftsman Truck Series wins to his name, TRICON Garage is probably feeling pretty good about their chances.

Got ourselves a 2x Cup Series winner for Darlington and North Wilkesboro. 😌



Happy to have you, @BubbaWallace! pic.twitter.com/eUUsyyJPgR — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 4, 2023

Once Bubba Wallace is through with his two-race stint in the No. 1 truck, Layne Riggs will take over again and finish the rest of the season out. Wallace will hopefully hand him the keys with a winner’s sticker above the driver’s window.

Wallace last raced in the Truck Series in 2021 for Spencer Davis Motorsports. However, he practiced and qualified in the No. 52 truck for Halmar Friesen Racing in place of Stewart Friesen.

Bubba Wallace hopes to repeat at Kansas

Before we get to Darlington and North Wilkesboro, we have to get through Kansas first. The last time the Cup Series went to Kansas City, Bubba Wallace was in victory lane driving the No. 45 in the owner’s championship.

Earlier in the season last year, it was Kurt Busch that won the regular season race at Kansas. So, the 45 car has seen some good times at the speedway. That should give Tyler Redick and Wallace a ton of confidence.

Of course, 23XI Racing would like to see Wallace win this race again so he can punch his ticket to the playoffs. However, if Reddick ends up taking it, they aren’t going to complain much.

Even team owner Denny Hamlin knows he has to get through his own team to get to the checkered flag. It might be a big Toyota party by the time the race is over on Sunday.