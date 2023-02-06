Busch Light Clash Final Set as Chase Elliott Wins Last Chance Qualifier

While he got booted to the side during the heats, Chase Elliott showed up and showed out during the Last Chance Qualifier. Elliott was joined by Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger in the front of the field. The Hendrick driver didn’t let this one get away from him.

Kevin Harvick took advantage of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott battling in the heats. While he didn’t have to win the LCQ, Elliott had a mission in mind. He led from the start and didn’t let up. He put up a 1.5-second lead on the field at one point.

However, it wasn’t all easy. Ty Gibbs gave the No. 9 a run. The Busch Light Clash final is going to be very interesting.

LCQ RACE 2 WINNER: @chaseelliott



The No. 9 edges out @TyGibbs for the victory as @AJDinger joins the duo in advancing to the #BuschLightClash with special guest @gwenstefani in the booth!



Stenhouse Jr, Cindric, LaJoie, Ware and McLeod will not make the main event.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/tIv044jagG — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 5, 2023

Besides Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric might have been the happiest with this result. As the top Cup Series points earner that didn’t qualify during the heats or LCQ, Cindric is moving on to the final.

Elliott fans are going to be relieved to see their guy in the final and with as good of a starting spot as he could get.

Chase Elliott Redeems Himself

You have to love seeing the tenacity in Chase Elliott today at the Busch Light Clash. While the heats were filled with rubbing and bumping and aggressive racing, the LCQ was not. There was no worry about getting hit to the side during this one.

After it was all said and done, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Corey LaJoie, Cody Ware, and BJ McLeod are all out of the main event. The final race is going to be fun if the early results on Sunday are any indication.

Chase Elliott has a fast car. The only issue is he won’t get so much clean air in the final. If he is able to move his way up through the file, he could be a threat to win. However, it is more likely to be a driver closer to the front to start.

The final is set and we are going to see the main event soon enough. NASCAR season is finally here and it is going great so far.