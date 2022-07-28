Camping World Makes Major Announcement on NASCAR Truck Series Sponsorship in 2023

Some big news hit the NASCAR Truck Series on Wednesday regarding its sponsorship partner, Camping World.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis released a statement on Wednesday, stating the company will not sponsor the NASCAR Truck Series after this season. It has served as the title sponsor of the series since 2009. This will mark the end of a 14-year run.

“What an amazing opportunity it’s been. 14 years, over 30 race entitlements, over 35 drivers sponsored and some of the best fans one could wish for. Thank you NASCAR,” Lemonis wrote. “Marketing and sponsorships continue to build and expand our Camping World business.

“BUT it’s the people that work IN the business every day that makes it GO and GROW. In acknowledging what matters most, OUR PEOPLE, we have made the decision to reallocate those marketing dollars towards increasing the income and benefits of OUR PEOPLE. From my perspective, THERE IS NO BETTER MONEY SPENT.”

The announcement from Camping World comes as the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs approach, beginning Friday night in Indianapolis.

Will the NASCAR Truck Series Go Back to Craftsman?

Prior to Camping World taking over sponsorship of the NASCAR Truck Series, that title belonged to Craftsman Tools. It served as the title sponsor previously from 1996-2008.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reported that Craftsman is expected to be the leader to take over naming rights. He also said NASCAR has “known for some time,” that Camping World would not renew.

.@NASCAR has known for some time that @CampingWorld was not renewing, and it's well down the line with a potential replacement, per sources.



🔲 The leading candidate is believed to be @Craftsman. pic.twitter.com/HwxonLsexg — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 28, 2022

According to Reuters, Camping World paid approximately $5 million per year for naming rights to the series back in 2008. Sports Business Journal reported in 2022 that $5 million was still the figure.

There are just seven races remaining in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. The season concludes on Friday, Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.