Carson Hocevar Shares Highlight of Bad Beats After First-Career Truck Series Win

For Carson Hocevar, his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win was hard-earned. He’s had plenty of bad beats. This time, a late race wreck went his way for once. That might be all it takes to give him to confidence to go on a run.

Given all the times that Carson Hocevar has had victory snatched from him, he can celebrate this win. Even if Zane Smith and Nick Sanchez took each other out and gave it to him in third place, he earned it.

There was no spin for the 42. Carson didn’t lose control at the last moment. He kept the truck moving and took home the win. He relived those bad beats, but this video has a happy ending to it.

When you line up for your final restart, you never know what will happen. Carson Hocevar was in the right place at the right time and for once he came out on top. This is going to be a race that he remembers for the rest of his life.

This is his third full-time season in the Truck Series. He’s only 20 years old. Over the years he has had a lot go wrong but with his new team and new confidence under him, the sky is the limit. A lot of folks think he’s got a bright future, this win is the beginning of that future.

Carson Hocevar Steals One in Texas

While Niece Motorsports isn’t the biggest team, they are a team that knows how to get the job done. They have worked with Ross Chastain in the past and other top drivers. Carson Hocevar is a great driver to have in your organization.

Nick Sanchez led more laps than this race was supposed to even be. The rookie was the pole winner and had the best truck all afternoon in Texas. There were just one too many restarts. Sanchez got into Zane Smith too hard and the racing was too aggressive.

The thing is, Sanchez and Smith will have other chances. This Saturday though, Carson Hocevar walked away with the trophy and the big hat.

This NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is interesting. Zane Smith is trying to defend his title, young guys like Sanchez will have something to say about that. Don’t count out Hocevar either. He might have unlocked something.