This weekend in Atlanta, Chad Chastain is moving up to the Xfinity Series. Ross’ brother is making a big step in his career. Since 2021, Chad has raced in four NASCAR Truck Series races for Niece Motorsports. His Xfinity race will be with DGM Racing in the No. 91 Chevy.

Chad’s older brother Ross is having a good season in the Cup Series. However, he has also moved down to both the Xfinity and Truck Series. In the same 91 car that Ross drove, Chad Chastain will make his debut.

DGM and the Chastain family are always coming up with great paint schemes, too. Chad will be helping spread the word about wearing seatbelts with the “Protect Your Melon” campaign.

NEWS: @chadchastain36 is making his @NASCAR_Xfinity debut this weekend in the #ProtectYourMelon No. 91! 🍉



We are so excited to partner with a Florida racer and help the Chastain brothers promote seat belt safety at @ATLMotorSpdwy!



📰 Full release below. #NASCAR | #Raptor250 pic.twitter.com/BO7Q5Vjvzy — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) March 13, 2023

“We’re excited to work with Chad [Chastain],” DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin said. “He has done a nice job in the select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races he has run, and we’re excited to give him the opportunity to continue his growth in NASCAR. The program that both Ross and Chad have put together promoting seat belt safety is fantastic and we’re happy to collaborate with them to bring awareness to this important topic.”

This is an exciting time for Chad Chastain, too.

Chad Chastain ‘Thrilled’ For Opportunity in NXS

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is a really stacked series right now. There are all kinds of talented drivers that compete each week. Not to mention the Cup Series drivers that occasionally come down and try to go trophy hunting.

Chad Chastain is ready to give it a go.

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based race team, driving a ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet just like I watched my brother [Ross] do for years,” Chad said. “I have a great platform to raise awareness for safe driving, whether on the track or on the roads in the local community and being able to tie that back to our family business is an honor.”

The Raptor 250 is this Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Chad Chastain is going to compete against a talented field. It should be a fun debut close to home.