Chandler Smith Earns First Career Xfinity Series Win at Richmond Raceway

While the rain ruined practice and qualifying, there was no problem during the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond as Chandler Smith won. Smith was great all afternoon. He had a fast No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevy Camaro and drove it to its full potential. His first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 20-year-old Chandler Smith is a very talented young driver. He has shown in the Truck Series and now Xfinity Series that he can compete with the top drivers at his level. Even for the Xfinity Series, Chandler is one of the younger drivers. However, he looked like a veteran as he fought off an old teammate in John Hunter Nemechek.

A year ago, Smith and Nemechek were Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates. This year, they are rivals on the track. This restart finish was great and it showed the talent and passion these drivers have. They had to earn their results today, and Smith was just a little better.

Retweet to congratulate Chandler Smith on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series WIN at @RichmondRaceway!@CSmithDrive | https://t.co/82cGlF9XJq pic.twitter.com/aS5XFJu3wH — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 1, 2023

Chandler Smith made his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start in 2019. He has five wins in that series and has 34 top-10 finishes out of 61 races.

Already Smith is bringing that success to his Xfinity Series Seven races into his first-ever full-time season in the Xfinity Series and Chandler already has a win. This year, the Kaulig Racing driver has four top-5 finishes, including today’s big win.

Chandler Smith Impresses Kaulig Racing President

You think that the guys at Kaulig Racing are excited? In back-to-back weeks they are bringing home a checkered flag. Last week it was AJ Allmendinger at COTA. Now, Chandler Smith has arrived. The Xfinity Series better look out for this kid, he could seriously win a championship this year.

Chris Rice, president of Kaulig, was beside himself after watching the race. He couldn’t believe it. That team has readjusted its priorities and focused on building a winning organization. They are starting to do it on the Xfinity Series level and it is a matter of time before that translates to a win in the Cup Series. For now, it’s all about Chandler Smith.

“That kid is a baller! That kid is amazing!” he shouted to the FS1 broadcast. After holding off a talented field and executing an excellent race plan, Kaulig and Chandler Smith are taking home a win.

Chandler Smith made sure to thank his team, God, and of course his “smoking hot wife.” That’s how you celebrate your first career win in the Xfinity Series.

Smith will make his Cup Series debut on Sunday when he drives the No. 13 car for Kaulig Racing. He will start P37.