Chase Briscoe Hopes to Leave Mistakes Behind For Bristol Dirt Race

Last year, the NASCAR Bristol Dirt Race came down to the final lap. Chase Briscoe made an aggressive move, and it cost him a win or at least a top-3 finish. Everyone remembers Briscoe coming up on Tyler Reddick, spinning him out, and opening the door for Kyle Busch to steal the win.

While Rowdy was the one walking away victorious last year, Chase Briscoe is hoping to flip the script this year. Most think that Kyle Larson is the obvious favorite. However, dirt racing in the Cup Series is a lot different than late model or sprint car racing.

For Briscoe, this year is about learning from last year’s mistakes and avoiding repeating them. He just wishes he had that race back.

“It’s one of those things I wish I could do a hundred things different, right?” Briscoe said, via NASCAR.com. “Like, I wish I could’ve caught him earlier so that the one lap, the one opportunity I had to even attempt to pass wasn’t the last lap, the last corner.”

Hindsight is 20/20, of course. Even with those thoughts in his mind, Chase Briscoe isn’t so sure that he made the wrong move. It just didn’t work.

Will Chase Briscoe Run the Cushion Again?

Running the race back in his mind, like I’m sure he has done dozens of times since last year, Chase Briscoe doesn’t know if he could or would have done anything different. He had one chance to make a pass and tried to get it to work. In racing, things don’t always go your way.

“I was running the cushion super, super hard, and you just get in this mindset of, ‘You’re dirt racing,’ and if I would have caught him with five to go versus the last lap, it would’ve been little bit easier to try some different things, but in that moment in time it felt like that was my best opportunity to win the race, and I went into the corner to slide him and really quickly remembered that I was in a car that you cannot throw slide jobs from even half a car length back and I did everything I could at the time to try to stay off of him, and I think even Tyler was talking about in his interview he could hear me running wide open trying to stay off of him.”

That would have been win two on the year for Chase Briscoe. It could have really changed his entire 2022 season. However, that win at Phoenix would not get a partner to pair with. Briscoe was close multiple times in the regular season and playoffs, but that win never came.

This weekend is a redo of sorts for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver. Briscoe will have a chance to finally get the dirt racers into victory lane.