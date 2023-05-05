Chase Briscoe mixes it up with PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen at Wells Fargo Championship

The worlds of the PGA Tour and NASCAR collided this week. Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe got an up-close look at what life is like for a professional golfer, going inside the ropes with Joel Dahmen ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

This week, the Stewart-Haas Racing team shared a photo and short video of Briscoe’s adventure out on the golf course. He spent some time with Dahmen and caddie Geno Bonnalie.

Not a bad way to spend a few hours.

PGA TOUR 🤝 NASCAR @ChaseBriscoe_14 went behind the ropes at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, NC hanging out with @Joel_Dahmen and @GenoBonnalie. pic.twitter.com/T1XbWLMlxH — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 3, 2023

Briscoe’s presence at the tournament in Charlotte might not have brought Dahmen much luck, though. The 35-year-old shot a 1-over-par 72 in the first round on Thursday. That score tied for 79th.

Dahmen is searching for his second PGA Tour victory. His lone win came in 2021 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. He’s also won two events on the PGA Tour Canada.

After his stop in North Carolina, Briscoe heads out to Kansas for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race. He’ll participate in the AdventHealth 400. His best finish at the track is 13th, making four starts in the Cup Series.

This weekend’s NASCAR race airs on FS1 with the green flag waving at 3 p.m. ET.

Chase Briscoe has surgery on broken finger

It’s been a bit of a wild season early on for Briscoe. The driver battled a broken finger during a portion of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. In mid-April, he finally had surgery.

Thankfully, all things went well and Briscoe was able to get back behind the wheel.

“Hey everybody just wanted to hop on here and say thank you for all the get-well messages and all the prayers they are definitely greatly appreciated. I was going to get on here and do a video a lot earlier but when I went to make it I was slurring so bad it was probably not the best thing to do, to post it.

“Anyways, it went all good, surgery went well. Doctor said it was a pretty easy fix as far as once he got in there. So should be all good.”

Briscoe has been driving well as of late. He’s finished inside the top-five in three of his previous four races. Prior to that, he posted just one top-10 finish for the year.

Heading into this weekend’s race at Kansas, Briscoe sits No. 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings.