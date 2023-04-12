Chase Briscoe Posts X-Ray, Updates Status of His Broken Finger Ahead of Surgery

Chase Briscoe said Wednesday he will be getting surgery on the middle finger on his left hand after competing this weekend at the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

The NASCAR racer provided some updates on social media Wednesday.

“Still broken and hurting. Surgery first thing Monday morning after Martinsville to get some rods/screws put in it,” Briscoe tweeted.

He then responded with a photo of his x-ray to a fan who said “pics or it didn’t happen.”

Briscoe is not the only racer with injury news heading into this weekend. The 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott will be returning to action following the successful surgery conducted on his broken left leg on March 3.

He originally broke his finger at an event last Thursday driving a dirt late model car.

“Qualifying just got really tight and was all the way to the left,” Briscoe said, according to NBC Sports. “When I hit the wall, it literally ripped the wheel all the way back to the right. Never had that happen before. When I pulled into the infield, it hurt a little bit and was kind of waiting. I had adrenaline pumping and looked at my finger and it was pointed crooked, so I knew I was in trouble.”

Chase Briscoe’s 2023 season highlights, including breaking his finger

The 28-year-old from Indiana has had a solid 2023 season despite breaking his finger.

He had his best finish of the year this past weekend at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, when he finished in fifth place.

It was his second top-10 finish of the season.

Briscoe is in his third year racing on the NASCAR Cup Series and had a very successful second season in the No. 14 car from Stewart-Haas Racing. He finished in ninth place last year and had a victory at the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.