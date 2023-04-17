Chase Briscoe Provides Positive Update After Going Through Surgery

After his wife gave an update earlier this morning, Chase Briscoe has now posted an update of his own for fans. The NASCAR driver had dealt with a broken left middle finger for the last couple of weeks. On Monday morning he finally got surgery to repair the injury.

Now that his medication has worn off a bit and he can talk, Chase Briscoe took to Twitter to give an update. His hand looks swollen from the surgery, but only his finger is wrapped by the looks of it.

With his arm in a sling, and sitting outside on his porch, Briscoe let fans know that he was going to be alright.

“Hey everybody just wanted to hop on here and say thank you for all the get-well messages and all the prayers they are definitely greatly appreciated. I was going to get on here and do a video a lot earlier but when I went to make it I was slurring so bad it was probably not the best thing to do, to post it.

“Anyways, it went all good, surgery went well. Doctor said it was a pretty easy fix as far as once he got in there. So should be all good.”

Chase Briscoe is going to be just fine. He says that the surgery went so well that he left the hospital hours before originally scheduled. After letting his pain meds wear off a bit, Briscoe was just fine talking to his fans in this video.

There is some swelling still. Briscoe said his hand is numb. However, that bandage comes off on Thursday which could provide us with another update.

Chase Briscoe’s Wife Let Everyone Know He Was Fine

Bright and early, Chase Briscoe got up and went to the doctor for his surgery. They wanted to get as much time between the surgery and his next race as possible for his hand to heal how it should. After it was over, Briscoe’s wife Marissa went on his Twitter to give the first update.

“Chase is out of surgery and all is well, thank you everyone for the prayers. Keep them coming!” the tweet said.

Honestly, Talladega should be a little easier on Chase’s hand than the last couple of races. Bristol Dirt and Martinsville take some constant turning and some bumping with other cars.

Then again, with how Chase Briscoe performed in those races, you wouldn’t know he was injured. Briscoe finished P5 in both events to give himself a new lease on the season. Things were starting to look dismal for the No. 14 driver.

With the surgery over, it’s on to Dega.