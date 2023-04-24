Chase Briscoe Screamed in Pain Throughout GEICO 500 Due to Broken Left Middle Finger

After seeing Chase Briscoe get two top-five finishes with a broken left middle finger, you wouldn’t think he’d have much trouble at Talladega. However, Briscoe had his hand repaired with some pins in his broken finger. The pain it caused was excruciating.

The way that Chase Briscoe tells it, those pins in his hand are making it hard on him. He has a sprint to keep his hand stabilized like he did in the past two weeks. However, those pins began to rub against the splint causing a ton of pain.

“Yeah it’s weird. The last two weeks I’ve had absolutely zero issues, and with the pins in there, it’s like any time anything touches one of those pins, it just is excruciating pain. I was literally screaming in the car at some points because it hurt so bad,” Briscoe said to media after the race.

Check out his comments below from Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Chase Briscoe had a rough day at Talladega between his pit road spin and the pain in his hand.

Chase Briscoe said his hand hurt the worst since he broke a finger a little more than two weeks ago. He indicated it was not what caused him to spin entering pit road. pic.twitter.com/slcLwiPd2X — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 24, 2023

Briscoe had the “Old GOAT” on his car this weekend, his boss Tony Stewart. After having to fight back from that early nonsense on pit road and battling through pain, I think he did Smoke proud. Sometimes it is about coming back and salvaging the day, not winning. That’s what the 14 driver did on Sunday.

Pulling out three top-five finishes in a row while your middle finger is broken is impressive no matter how you cut it.

Chase Briscoe Salvages P4 Finish After Early Mistake

Coming down to pit road in the middle of Stage 1, Chase Briscoe really thought he could get around the other drivers and win the race to the pits. He miscalculated. What happened instead was he had to make a decision on whether to spin himself or wreck his Ford teammates.

He chose to spin himself.

However, going two laps down and bouncing back the way that Briscoe did was impressive. He honestly might have had the best performance outside of Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace. Chase Elliot also won the first stage, so I think he can be added to that list as well.

P4 after being two laps down is nothing to scoff at. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver stayed in it the whole time, even while screaming in pain, and made something happen. If he starts to click, Briscoe could go on a serious run.