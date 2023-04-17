Chase Briscoe Undergoes Successful Surgery to Fix Broken Finger

In case you were waiting for an update on Chase Briscoe and his finger surgery, wait no longer. The NASCAR driver has updated fans. Well, at least his wife did. On Monday morning, bright and early, Briscoe underwent surgery to repair his broken left middle finger.

Chase Briscoe broke his finger during the week of the Bristol Dirt Race. He was in a late model race hosted by Kyle Larson and hit the wall. That’s when the wheel came out of his hands and his finger got caught up.

With two races down after Briscoe’s accident, he’s had his best stretch of the year. Back-to-back top-five finishes for the Stewart-Haas driver.

This morning, Chase’s wife Marissa updated fans on his Twitter account.

“Chase is out of surgery and all is well, thank you everyone for the prayers. Keep them coming!”

Chase is out of surgery and all is well, thank you everyone for the prayers. Keep them coming!

-Marissa♥️ — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) April 17, 2023

The surgery was scheduled for 5 AM on Monday morning. He got out of surgery by 7:45 AM and all seems to be going well. At Talladega this week, Chase Briscoe can just hit the gas and turn left. So, he should be just fine mending that hand.

Chase Briscoe Ups His Game While Injured

We will have to see how this week goes for Chase Briscoe. However, the early indications are that he drives better with a broken finger than not. At least in 2023. He hadn’t sniffed the top five all season long. Then, he breaks his hand and gets P5 in two races.

He even joked about it at the race.

“I told Jamie Little on the TV broadcast maybe I need to break another finger,” Briscoe said to NASCAR.com. “It’s kind of been the turning point for us all year long.”

With some slight pain in his hand, Chase Briscoe showed he can overcome it to accomplish his goals. He led laps at Martinsville and just didn’t have the speed to keep the lead. However, it feels that he might be on the verge of pulling off a win.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led the Fords on a weekend that Ford dominated except for the last 50 laps of the race or so. The most important part. However, it showed that these drivers and cars are fast on short tracks. That’s good for the future.