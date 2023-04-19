Chase Briscoe is living his childhood dream, driving for his childhood idol Tony Stewart in NASCAR.

Briscoe’s even taken it one step further, choosing to drive Stewart’s car since the legend called it a career. However, the best moment will come at this weekend’s race at Talladega, when Briscoe dons a Stewart-themed paint scheme.

Check it out below. It’s equal parts hilarious and awesome, featuring a caricature of Stewart, who will be in the FOX booth to see it.

Sponsored by Mahindra Tractors, Chase Briscoe will wheel a "You Old Goat” No. 14 car this weekend en homage of Tony Stewart. There's a caricature of Stewart in a bath robe on the car.



Stewart will be in the broadcast booth for the final time this season with Fox Sports. pic.twitter.com/ExY9fZN1ZH — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) April 18, 2023

Perhaps this will be the motivation Briscoe needs to get back to victory lane. That car would look sweet covered in confetti as his boss watches on.

Thus far in 2023, a victory has eluded the Stewart-Haas Racing wheelman, but he has accumulated two Top Five finishes, at least. Talladega is a wild card, but he could get the job done on Sunday.

Time will tell, but at least we can feast our eyes on Chase Briscoe’s ride in the meantime.

Bubba Wallace Unveils Incredible Sportfish Paint Scheme for Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is hoping to “make a splash” in this Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace and 23XI Racing unveiled an all-new paint scheme for the No. 23 Toyota Camry Tuesday — a Columbia PFG sportfish design inspired by world-renowned marine artist Carey Chen. The paint scheme will make its debut at Talladega, a race track Wallace has had success at in the past.

.@BubbaWallace looks to make a splash this Sunday @Talladega in the @Columbia1938 PFG No. 23 Toyota sporting a sportfish design inspired by marine artist Carey Chen. pic.twitter.com/qxF4d6z2i3 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 18, 2023

Wallace, 29, won his first Cup Series race in the 2021 YellaWood 500 at Talladega. He won another in 2022 and is winless thus far through nine races in 2023. Wallace recorded his second top-10 finish of the season in this past Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. He finished ninth, climbing up to 22nd in the points standings.

“We’re firing on all cylinders,” Wallace said after the race. “Maybe misfiring here and there. I’ve tried to step up and be a leader these last three weeks. Finishing races not crashing out after lap five. But we got a massive hole to climb out of and there’s no better group that I’d rather do it with. So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”