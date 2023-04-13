As Chase Elliott prepares for his return to NASCAR at Martinsville he is doing some media rounds to talk all things racing. He was on the Pat McAfee Show today to talk about his injury and more. Of course, Pat had to ask about fights and the drama that fans love to see.

When you think about the drivers most likely to get into a fight after a race, Chase Elliott is near the bottom of the list. A couple of years ago he about got into it with Kevin Harvick after providing some…assistance to teammate Kyle Larson, despite not being on the lead lap.

Pat asked Chase about the fights and what his take on it all is. You can kinda guess what Elliott had to say if you know anything about him.

“Yeah look, it definitely is exciting and I think people love it and it gets people talking which is a good thing. From a competitor’s standpoint… I get it everyone wants us to fight and crash and all that stuff especially people who don’t follow racing or don’t have much knowledge,” he said.

Of course, all drivers know that those wrecks and fights and other drama make for good ratings and clicks online. But you have to be careful.

“It definitely is one of those things that people enjoy seeing it. From a competitor’s standpoint, I do think there is a point that it becomes a distraction for you and your team to go perform well. That’s just life, right? When you’re not thinking about what you need to be thinking about on the weekends it’s going to eventually have an impact on your performance. So, gotta draw that line somewhere.”

Chase Elliott Returns to NASCAR Cup Series

With his upcoming return, Chase Elliott takes control over the No. 9 Chevy once again. Fans have been waiting six long weeks for this return and it couldn’t be more exciting heading into Martinsville.

In short, Chase broke his tibia up near his knee. It wasn’t as much of a lower leg injury as many thought. However, it was still a fracture and it needed time to heal. The good news is that he didn’t tear any ligaments or anything like that when he hurt himself.

This weekend will be all about how comfortable Elliott can be in the car. He shouldn’t be at risk of reinjuring his leg. That range of motion and hitting the brake for every turn for 500 laps is going to be difficult.

Josh Berry will still be on standby if Chase Elliott needs him to drive. I have a feeling the 2020 champion is going to stay in that seat no matter what he has to do.