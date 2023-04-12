Chase Elliott will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway this Sunday.

The 2020 Cup Series champion made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Elliott, 27, has been out of action since undergoing successful surgery on his left leg on March 3. He injured his leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Elliott tested Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in the Chevrolet simulator before deciding to return this weekend at Martinsville.

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports in a team press release. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

NASCAR approved a waiver for Elliott to remain championship eligible after missing the past six races. Elliott sits 34th in the points standings. Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry drove the No. 9 car in Elliott’s absence. Berry proved to be very capable, notching two top 10s and a top 5. Three-time IMSA champion Jordan Taylor piloted the No. 9 car to a 24th place finish in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas on March 26.

Chase Elliott Has Ground to Make Up After Six-Race Absence

Elliott is in his eighth full season in the Cup Series. He has taken the checkered flag 18 times in 259 starts and finished 2022 as the regular season champion. Elliott has competed in two races this season. He finished 38th (DNF, crash) in the Daytona 500 before finishing as runner-up to Kyle Busch the following week in the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

Elliott’s crew chief, Alan Gustafson, will return to the pit box Sunday after serving a four-race suspension. NASCAR fined the teams $100,000 each for unapproved parts modifications entering the March 12 Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. All four crew chiefs at Hendrick Motorsports received punishment.

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers from all four cars prior to the March 10 practice at Phoenix. The cars were allowed to practice before NASCAR took the parts back to R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further examination. Hendrick replaced the louvers after the practice session. All four cars took part in the United Rentals Work United 500.

The $400,000 fine for Hendrick was the largest fine given out to a team in NASCAR history. It surpassed Michael Waltrip Racing’s $300,000 fine from 2013.