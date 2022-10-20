Chase Elliott Believes He’s ‘Super-Capable’ of Winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

While Chase Elliott has had some ups and downs this postseason, he still believes his team can win a NASCAR Cup Series championship this year. There are three races left on the schedule, and just two races to punch his ticket to the Championship 4. Homestead-Miami is the next opportunity to do just that.

For Chase Elliott, this is familiar territory, but he still has work to do. The 2020 champ is going to have to battle another former champion in Joey Logano, plus the rest of the Round of 8 field to advance – not to mention what he’ll have to do to win the Bill France Cup.

Chase Elliott on Championship Hopes

Ahead of Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Dixie Vodka 400, Elliott talked about his outlook on the rest of the season.

“I would love to add to it [the 2020 championship], right,” he said on Wednesday. “I mean, look, that’s the goal every year for all of us, is to go out there and achieve that ultimate prize. And we set out to do that every season. That’s what we start our year in the hopes of earning. So, it’s a grind, it’s a fight, it certainly doesn’t get any easier.”

As far as their chances of winning go, Chase Elliott has faith in his team.

“I think we’re super-capable,” he said, via NASCAR.com. “I feel like we’ve just gotta get it going at the right times at some of these tracks. And look, we’ve got three really big weeks ahead and some major opportunity out there hanging for the taking.”

Right now, Elliot and the No. 9 team are in a good position. They are above the cutline by 17 points and have proven they can win this postseason. Still, there are races to be run and a lot of laps to drive.

A lot can go wrong in just two races. If Chase Elliott has a mechanical issue or gets caught on the wrong side of a wreck then that could be the end of his season. He and his team clearly believe that they have a car and capabilities able to win a championship. The only issue is making sure it happens at the right time.