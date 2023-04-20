Chase Elliott Breaks Down His Favorite Songs and Artists

NASCAR star Chase Elliott recently sat down with Sirius XM Sports to discuss some different kind of tracks than he’s used to being interviewed about. That’s right, he was asked a number of questions about his music taste. In specific, certain songs or artists that he relates with different parts of his life.

It’s a neat look into the mind of a racer through musical taste. So take a look at the series of brief music-related questions Elliott was asked and the answers he gave:

Song to hype him up before a race

“I would say a song that would hype me up before a race, or really any of his songs…just a big Eric Church fan. Love his music, so pretty much any of his stuff.”

Interesting choice there. Church certainly has some energy, but he’s not the type of artist you’d expect an athlete to point to as a hype man before a competition. But hey, whatever gets your blood circulating.

Perfect carpool karaoke song

“Perfect carpool karaoke song would be anything Alan Jackson. ‘Chattahoochee.'”

So when Chase Elliott lays his rubber on some Georgia asphalt as he heads down yonder, you can imagine him and his passengers belting out Alan Jackson’s 1992 smash country hit. A fitting choice for a kid from the Peach State.

Song that reminds him of his childhood

“Thinking of my youth, I guess, kinda remember getting my driver’s license and ‘Springsteen,’ Eric Church’s song had come out around that time.”

So when Elliott reminisces on days gone by — perhaps his own Glory Days — he thinks of his hype-up artist Eric Church and his 2011 song which pays homage to ’70s and ’80s blue collar rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Name a song you love to dance to

“I’ll be honest, I’m not much of a dancer. Maybe the ‘Y.M.C.A.’ That’d be about it.”

Well, we know not to expect any exotic dance moves from Mr. Elliott, since the only routine he seems to know is the Y.M.C.A. — you know, the one where the band just howls “Y-M-C-A!” over and over again while folks boogie into each letter as it comes off the record. A pretty simple dance, if we’re being honest.

Song that reminds you of someone special

“My mom, I remember being a kid, and she was big into Elton John. So not necessarily any one in particular, but definitely from an artist’s perspective, probably him.”

Ah, the Rocket Man himself…it’s Elton John who reminds Chase Elliott most of his younger days. He couldn’t pinpoint a particular song, but he just remembers that soft droning voice filling his mother’s ears when he was just a young boy, a tiny dancer, if you will.