Chase Elliott Clinches NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Title for First Time in Career

It’s gonna be a party in Dawsonville, Georgia tonight. After Stage 1 at Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott is a regular season champion. The NASCAR Cup Series still has one more race to go this season, but Elliott won’t need it. His lead over the next best driver is enough that he will coast to the regular season championship.

2022 Regular Season Championship! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/2L517L7WF9 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) August 21, 2022

While that is going to be a great accolade to add to his resume, Chase Elliott has one thing in mind – his second Cup Series championship title. That Bill France Cup is still up for grabs. However, those 15 extra playoff points will help the No. 9 team a whole lot heading into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Dawsonville has a reason to celebrate today!@chaseelliott is the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Champion! pic.twitter.com/CEaAQZocC3 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 21, 2022

This is going to just add to the momentum that Elliott has had this season. While he hasn’t had a stretch like his three wins and two runner-up finishes about a month and a half ago. However, he seems to be turning it on as we get closer to the end of the year.

The weather really threw some curveballs at the Cup Series drivers today. Chase Elliott started on the pole and was quickly overcome by Michael McDowell. However, it’s a race of attrition, not just one stage.

When Ryan Blaney failed to make the top-3 in the first stage, that gave Elliott the points advantage he needed. After all, he just needed 4 points to clinch on his own. The team will gladly take the title, no matter how they clinched it to finish the year.

Chase Elliott is Racing for the Win at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen is not for the faint of heart. However, Chase Elliott is one of the most successful and skilled road course drivers in the Cup Series. He has more wins on the road than any active driver in the series. Once the slicks were put on and there was a bit of separation between cars, things got more interesting.

Elliott has the ability to just blow the doors off of some cars on the road. Will he be able to do it today? If he claims another checkered flag, then he will have five wins, nine top-5 finishes, sixteen top-10 finishes, and five stage wins. That’s what it takes to win the regular season title in NASCAR.

With this under Chase Elliott’s belt, the playoffs look pretty welcoming. He’s got a solid lead and doesn’t have to worry about too much. Now, some other drivers might have to worry if there is a 16th winner on the season after today. It throws a wrench into a whole lotta plans.