Chase Elliott Credits Kyle Busch as ‘One of the Best’ Drivers Ever After Fontana Win

Real recognizes real and champions recognize champions. Chase Elliott isn’t surprised in the least by Kyle Busch’s Fontana win. For Elliott, anyone that is shocked by the two-time champ winning the 61st race of his career needs to reevaluate themselves.

Yes, Busch is with a new team. Yes, he is in a new car. He might have spent 1.5 without a win on asphalt. But Kyle Busch is still Kyle Busch. For the 2020 champion Chase Elliott, that much is obvious.

When asked about the Busch win after the race, Elliott was laughing. He couldn’t understand why anyone would be shocked by this result. He had a strong P2 finish and knew that he lost to one of the greatest to ever drive a stock car.

“Why is anyone surprised? By this? That’s mind-boggling to me that anyone’s surprised that Kyle is a fantastic – one of the best race car drivers to ever do this. And that didn’t change overnight, so. I’m not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge, in my opinion.”

After Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports told him that Busch hadn’t won on pavement in a year and a half, he just had one more thing to say.

“Well, he won today, obviously he knows what he’s doing, right?”

Chase Elliott on Kyle Busch challenging for the wins at the Clash, Daytona and then the win at Fontana: “I’m not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge.” pic.twitter.com/JvttREGXqM — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 27, 2023

So, Chase Elliott isn’t surprised. Are any of you?

Chase Elliott ‘Proud’ of Team Performance

Let’s just say it like it is, Chase Elliott had a bad second half of the season last year. By his standards, the end of the year fell apart. And there’s a reason why Joey Logano is champion and he isn’t. However, Elliott was pleased with his performance on Sunday.

“Just really proud of our team, we obviously didn’t run very good there towards the end of the year last year. Everybody really went to work hard over the winter just trying to get better.”

If Elliott and his team can improve and get better next week, it will be a checkered flag. Las Vegas is Kyle Busch’s town, though. That means that we are going to likely get another great performance out of Rowdy.

Chase Elliott knows how good Busch is… but he’s a pretty good driver as well. Let’s see how he follows this performance up next week.