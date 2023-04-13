This is a major week for Chase Elliott as he makes his return to NASCAR. You know it’s big because he was on the Pat McAfee Show. Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has been sidelined for six weeks after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident.

Everyone has been wondering what went down when Chase Elliott broke his leg. Was he doing a jump? Cutting up powder or heading down a double black diamond?! Well, the news is a little less exciting than that.

Sometimes reality isn’t as interesting as we’d like it to be. For Elliott, there is no cool story. His knee decided to just give up.

“I had a couple fractures in the top of my tibia so it was really more around my knee than it was I guess my lower leg,” Elliott said to McAfee on the show.

As far as having an interesting story to go along with his injury… well it didn’t play out that way exactly. He wasn’t doing a McTwisty or a backflip or none of that.

“I wish. I’ve told this to my close friends and obviously I’ll tell you guys. But I do not have a cool story for this. I was not in the park, I was not in the pipe. It was just a perfect storm, my knee decided that that was the ballgame that day. Went down, down for the count.”

As far as giving up snowboarding… think again.

“No, I don’t think I’m going to hang it up forever,” he admitted as McAfee applauded him.

"I had a couple fractures in the top of my tibia.. the knee just decided that it was done while snowboarding" @chaseelliott #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hkMKP0DKAG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2023

Chase Elliott Returning at Martinsville

For Chase Elliott, Martinsville makes sense for a return. It isn’t a track that you have to go very fast on. There is a low chance of a major pileup. However, that doesn’t mean it will be easy. This will be a great test for his comfort level. There is no other track that takes more braking than the Paperclip, so his left leg will get a lot of work.

In case Elliott is unable to take on the challenge this week, Josh Berry is on standby. Berry performed very well in his Cup Series races in Elliott’s car. He had a P2 finish at Richmond, and might have pulled off a top-5 finish this weekend if he was in the car.

So, Chase Elliott returns. The Most Popular Driver is back in the driver’s seat and ready to perform. He finished P10 in both races last year after starting P1 and P2 at the races in April and October, respectively. He might shock some people, even if he is the former champion.

Short-track racing can cause tempers to flare. In his first race back, Elliott will have to fight for position and be tough. He seems ready for the tough task ahead.