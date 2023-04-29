Chase Elliott ‘disappointed’ in NASCAR safety following scary Kyle Larson wreck at Talladega

While Chase Elliott went out to New Hampshire this week for tire tests, he saw the images from the Kyle Larson wreck at Talladega. He didn’t like it, and he didn’t like the data he saw, either. NASCAR‘s Most Popular Driver was controlled with his comments, but opened up and let his feelings be known on the matter.

Driver safety is the top priority. Yes, you can talk about the entertainment for fans, the money involved, TV product – none of that happens if drivers are getting seriously injured or worse every week. You can say what you want about Chase Elliott’s personality, he cares about his fellow drivers.

Kyle Busch added some of his own comments as well, echoing a lot of what Chase had to say.

“It’s not great, right?” Elliott said ahead of practice at Dover, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “At the end of the day, you look at that thing. … From what I’ve heard and the pictures I’ve seen, certainly a bit concerning on a multitude of levels. So, I’m disappointed in that, personally. You know, last year it was like well, we’re not you know, the softer hits were a problem but that’s in preparation for a bigger hit being covered. And from the data I heard he was only doing 130 [MPH], so what happens if he’s doing 180 or 160?

“So I definitely think that’s concerning. But I also think probably more of a conversation on how to move forward outside of this room and we’ll get it better where we can be productive on it and not just sit here and run my mouth.”

Seeing your teammate get slammed like that can’t be comforting.

Chase Elliott teaming up with Josh Berry at Dover

Speaking of driver safety, another topic Chase Elliott has been involved in is off-the-track safety. Since he got hurt snowboarding, that has been a major topic. Should teams allow drivers to do extracurricular activities? It depends on who you ask.

Then you look at a situation like Alex Bowman. He was hurt while driving a sprint car for his main sponsor, Ally Racing. You have to think that is something owners are fine with. After all, Ally is THE sponsor of the 48 car.

Teams will likely make their own decisions moving forward. At one point in time, Hendrick wouldn’t let drivers do other races. Especially dirt races in sprint cars. Things are different now. That’s why Chase Elliott is now teaming up with his former replacement Josh Berry.

Berry is prepared to take over for Bowman for the next month or so. He did really well in place of Elliott. Now, he gets more chances to run in the Cup Series. At this point, he’s the fifth Beatle to Hendrick Motorsports’ four drivers.