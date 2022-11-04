Chase Elliott Has Been Inconsistent But Doesn’t Have to ‘Dominate’ to Win NASCAR Championship

For Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, winning a second NASCAR Cup Series championship in three years would be huge. While he hasn’t been the dominant driver that we saw in 2020 or even his performance in 2021, we have seen him outpace the field in many ways. Still, he struggles with inconsistency.

While Chase Elliott has won the most races of the season, he has had his issues. The playoffs have been particularly hit or miss with him. In the Round of 16 and Round of 12, Elliott almost found himself in a bad position. Of course, he is good at picking up points and made his way through the playoffs.

However, Elliott looks back to Jimmie Johnson and his 2016 championship as a precedent. He knows that a spot in the Championship 4 gives him a shot at winning. It doesn’t matter what happened before now and he doesn’t even have to be all that dominant at Phoenix, either.

“We’ve seen this, you don’t have to dominate all day to win [the title],” he said, via NASCAR.com.”… What Jimmie did in 2016 is a great example of not necessarily being the best car all day but when it came time to execute at the end of the day, put together some good restarts, some good pit stops and make it happen, they did

“Our playoffs hasn’t been great but with this format, it really doesn’t matter now. If you’re part of the show, you’re part of the show. And if you have a shot this weekend, you have a shot to change the narrative and write the end of the story however you want.”

Chase Elliott Favored to Win Race and Championship at Phoenix

One thing that Chase Elliott can look at for confidence is the fact that the bookmakers are behind him. Elliott is not only favored to win the race at Phoenix he is also favored to win the championship over the other three drivers in the final four.

That is going to be a lot harder than the 2-1 and 3-1 odds that Elliott was given by Vegas. Joey Logano has won a championship before. He is an older and more experienced driver, eager to return to the top of the sport once again. He’s going to be the toughest competition.

Then you have the wild cards of Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain. Either could come out of nowhere before this race ends on Sunday and steal the championship from under one of the other Championship 4 drivers.

It’s the season finale, it all comes down to this.