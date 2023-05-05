Now who doesn’t like to see a driver named Elliott in a big red race car? Chase Elliott‘s Darlington throwback is a classic. Not only is Elliott going to honor his father Bill with this new LLumar scheme, but he’s also honoring Evernham Motorsports at the same time.

There is something about the No. 9 having those Evernham points coming off of it that makes you feel like you’re in a good place. NASCAR fans are going to love this design, especially when it is on the track at Darlington for the throwback weekend.

Each year teams seem to get better at choosing these throwback designs. Hendrick Motorsports and Elliott knocked it out of the park with this.

Take a look at @llumarfilms No. 9 throwback scheme for @TooToughToTame. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 5, 2023

Of course, with Chase Elliott being NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, he has to get that Happy Mother’s Day message on the car. All of the NASCAR moms will be cheering on the No. 9 for that race.

There is something about a simple design that doesn’t get in the way of itself and a red car on the race track – this scheme brings it all together and delivers a classic look on a mean, modern Next Gen car.

Why did Chase Elliott pick this scheme?

Given all of the classic designs that Bill Elliott raced in and won, it is interesting why Chase chose this red scheme. After all, Bill drove the No. 9 between 2001-2003. He picked up four wins during that time, but his best days were behind him.

However, that doesn’t matter to Chase Elliott. Those were the years he saw his dad race and win and it ignited that spark in Chase to want to be a NASCAR driver.

“Chase Elliott’s No. 9 LLumar Throwback Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 honors his dad, Bill Elliot, with a paint scheme inspired by the car that the NASCAR Hall of Famer drove to four wins from 2001 to 2003. Chase has said those years sparked his desire to pursue racing. The car also features a special message for moms with the race at Darlington Raceway taking place on Mother’s Day,” Hendrick’s website says about the scheme.

So, keep a look out for that red No. 9, it will be hard to miss. Especially if it’s running up front like it likely will.