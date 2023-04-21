Chase Elliott ‘Humbled’ After Being Added to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List

Growing up the son of a NASCAR legend can’t be easy. So, Chase Elliott decided to become a legend in his own right. Now, William Clyde Elliott Sr. and Jr. will forever be among the greatest to ever drive a stock car.

When you look at the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, you will see Chase and Bill Elliott along with three other legendary father-son duos in Lee and Richard Petty as well as Ned and Dale Jarrett. And, of course, Ralph and Dale Earnhardt. The best of the best.

Of course, being the child of a NASCAR legend, Chase takes nothing lightly in the sport. Especially being added to a list like this at just the age of 27.

“I’m humbled to even be considered for this list, it’s a great honor that I don’t take lightly. There’s still much work left to be done…”

In his career, Chase Elliott has won 18 races and was the 2020 Cup Series champion. From an early age, he had expectations and pressure thrust upon him. Not necessarily from his own family, but from the outside.

As a young racer, Chase overcame those expectations and has earned himself a spot on the list of the 75 Greatest in NASCAR. Like his tweet said, there is a lot of work to be done for the driver.

Chase Elliott Joins the Greatest

Just to put things into perspective for you readers out there, we are currently watching at least three of the 75 best drivers ever race week in and week out. Chase Elliott joins his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson on this list. Denny Hamlin was also added to the list of 75 this week.

Then if you look at the rest of the Cup Series roster this year, there are more names to be put on this list. Just think about Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and maybe another name or two still out on the track. We are truly spoiled with talent at the moment.

With Talladega this weekend, there is a good chance one of these amazing drivers adds to their already impressive list of accomplishments. Grabbing a Talladega win, even if you have six like Keselowski, is always special.

Chase Elliott will try to win in his second race back from injury.