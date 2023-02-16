Chase Elliott Joins Coca-Cola Racing Family Ahead of Daytona 500

Just like his old man, Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott is joining the Coca-Cola Racing family. The news broke just ahead of the Daytona 500. This is going to be a great partnership. Being a Coca-Cola Racing member is a big deal for a lot of these drivers. For Elliott, it’s now a family tradition.

On Thursday, the news was announced that Chase Elliott would be joining the Coke team. I just want to see him in one of his dad’s old throwback schemes, to be honest. This is a major deal and fans are going to definitely be excited about this one.

Elliott is joining Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Daniel Suárez, and Austin Dillon as current Cup Series Coca-Cola drivers.

Time to bring real magic to the track with @chaseelliott and @CocaColaRacing. pic.twitter.com/IPFkWzgbOB — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) February 16, 2023

The Coca-Cola family is excited to welcome Chase Elliott aboard. They have a seriously elite lineup now with Elliott joining the fold. Just think about all of the limited edition bottles that will soon come out.

“Chase and Coca-Cola are a perfect match on so many levels,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports said. “Pairing one of the world’s most recognized brands with the sport’s Most Popular Driver will present a lot of opportunities. The No. 9 team is poised for another great year, so we plan to keep plenty of Coke on ice and celebrate those big moments together.”

The folks at Pepsi probably feel betrayed by Gordon’s comments.

Joining the Coca-Cola Racing family is a big step for Chase Elliott. He’s won the Cup Series championship. However, he has more to prove it would seem. There are races, like the Daytona 500 this weekend, that he has not won. Still, this is an obvious pairing like Gordon pointed out.

Besides, it helps they’re both Georgia staples through and through.

“I’m excited to partner with an iconic brand like Coca-Cola that has Georgia roots just like me,” Elliott said. “Coke has a deep history in the sport and I’m proud to represent a company that has backed some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers throughout the years, including my dad. I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish together this season and hopefully for years to come.”

Keep your eyes out for Chase Elliott rocking some Coke merch. I’m sure Hendrick will have some new gear for fans coming soon.