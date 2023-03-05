On Sunday afternoon Chase Elliott broke his silence when he took to Twitter to send a message out to fans. Elliott was released from the hospital on Sunday and is going to be on the road to recovery. He will face an uphill battle to get back into the No. 9 NAPA Chevy.

When the news came out Friday that Chase Elliott was going to miss the Las Vegas race, fans were stunned. After we found out that it would be a weeks-long injury and recovery process, then it set in.

However, there is some good news. In his first remarks since the injury, Elliott was in a joking and lighthearted mood. He said that his “script” changes were not approved by those at NASCAR.

“It has come to my attention that the formal request I submitted for a slight edit to the March section of my script was indeed… declined.”

It has come to my attention that the formal request I submitted for a slight edit to the March section of my script was indeed… declined. — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 5, 2023

After about an hour of letting the joke settle online, Chase made sure to let his fans know that he is serious about the situation. He just wants everyone to cheer for Josh Berry, his replacement, as if it were him.

In all seriousness, the support I’ve received over the last couple of days is far greater than I deserve. I want to thank everyone who has lended it over in any form!



Let’s give @joshberry and the @NAPARacing team some love today! #di9 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) March 5, 2023

Sometimes, life comes at you fast. Chase Elliott was spending some time away from the track to clear his head. He loves to snowboard and has done so for years now. Hendrick Motorsports is aware of his extra activities and encourage their drivers to have hobbies away from work.

Accidents happen, though. Whatever the situation was, Elliott ended up with a broken tibia afterward. It’s going to be a hard recovery, but the 28-year-old should be up for the job. He’s got a lot of support from veterans in the garage, too.

Chase Elliott Gets Veteran Advice

One question that everyone wanted to know after the injury news came out – why was he doing something so risky? The media asked drivers all day on Saturday if they believe in doing other sports and hobbies away from the race track.

Kevin Harvick is in his last season in NASCAR. However, he has been around the game for a long time. He knows that drivers do other things, and he likes to do other things too. Sometimes you are just caught on the wrong day.

“That’s what I told Chase,” Harvick said on Saturday. “Life happens, just take care of yourself.” The Ford driver said that if NASCAR athletes don’t take care of themselves that the sport will “eat you up.”

Chase Elliott is a talented young driver. He has time to make a comeback and get healthy. This is a long season. Right now there is no timeline for his return, but hopefully, it doesn’t take too long.