The moment seven weeks in the making! Chase Elliott is back in his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy Camaro for the first time since breaking his leg. Elliott is on the track for practice and is going to see if the simulator is anything ike the real deal.

Earlier this week, Chase Elliott announced he was back. Doctors left it up to the driver to make the decision. As long as he is comfortable and can get through any aches or pains in the car, he will be just fine.

NASCAR is better with Elliott on the track. This could be the beginning of a major comeback for the 2020 Cup Series champion. Here he is getting into his car for the first time ahead of practice.

Practice is about to get underway. We will see just how comfortable Elliott really feels. This race requires you to be on the brake hard almost constantly. That left leg is going to get a lot of use and it is going to be a great test for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Last year, Chase Elliott won the pole award at this race. He qualified P2 in the fall. If you see him tearing it up in qualifying or during the race on Sunday, don’t be shocked. After all, he’s still a NASCAR champion.

UPDATE: Early on in practice, Elliott is 9th in single-lap speed and trending top-five for 15-lap average speed.

Chase Elliott Predicted to Win at Martinsville

With how far back Chase Elliott is in points, he is just planning on going out and winning a race or two this season to make the playoffs. Let the rest of it take care of itself. There really isn’t much else that Chase can do. Martinsville is an interesting track and probably the best one that he could choose to make his comeback on.

He has past success and so does Hendrick Motorsports. They won this race last year with William Byron. Those reasons and more are why Racing Insights favors Chase Elliott to win this race. If he pulls off the comeback with a win, it will be one of the great performances in NASCA Rhistory.

With some speed in his car at practice, this could be a very interesting weekend for Elliott and his team. He has no complaints about his leg and looks prepared to get back to business as normal.