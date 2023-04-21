Chase Elliott Named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List

Just a couple of days ahead of Talladega and the GEICO 500, Chase Elliott has been named one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers. This honor is tremendous for the 27-year-old driver. With all he’s accomplished already, what more is there for Elliott to do?

Not only is Chase Elliott being added to the list, he’s joining his father on the list. This is a major honor for Chase as he continues to be in his racing prime.

He’s the 2020 champion, he has won 18 Cup Series races and has 139 top-10 finishes in just 259 races. Elliott is also the sport’s Most Popular Driver for five years in a row now.

At just 27 years old, he’s already one of the best in our sport’s history!@chaseelliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is added to the 75 Greatest Drivers list! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/ZugUhzAL96 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 21, 2023

Of course, the big story this year with Chase Elliott is that he broke his leg just before Las Vegas. After missing six races, Elliott suited back up and gave it a go at Martinsville last week. Depending on how this comeback from injury turns out this year, Elliott might be on the verge of writing a very interesting piece of NASCAR history.

Elliott will try to win another race at Talladega this Sunday.

Chase Elliott Prepares For Talladega

Amazingly, Chase Elliott has been driving in the Cup Series full-time since 2016. Twice before, Elliott has won at Talladega. His latest win at the track came last October. After his P10 at Martinsville, Elliott will have his eyes set on an even better finish.

With it being Talladega, Elliott has just as good of a shot at this as any other driver. He will race against his fellow NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list members, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. Having one of those guys on his team at Hendrick has to drive Elliott even more.

What a treat it is that we get to see Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott still racing at this point in time. Both deserve to be on the GOAT list and they are just starting.

Talladega could be the next step in any of these drivers’ careers. 500 miles of speed and carnage with some of the greatest to ever do it.