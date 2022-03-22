Chase Elliott P6 Finish Pushes Him To the Top of NASCAR Points Standings

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott had himself one whale of a day on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finishes sixth and goes to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. That’s what we call a pretty solid race right there. Of course, the real prize would have been to snag the checkered flag at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. But that went to William Byron. OK, so what was that race like for Chase Elliott?

NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott Now Leads For Cup Series Points

Elliott, from Dawsonville, Ga., led for 29 laps in the race. “It was crazy, for sure,” the NASCAR driver said afterward. “Hopefully, it was fun to watch because I felt like it was wild from my seat. It was very much so like a Daytona or Talladega. Just trying to position yourself there at the right spot and hope it goes your way.”

He started in sixth after Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to weather. But NASCAR driver Chase Elliott took his No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro into the field with some speed indeed. Elliott, 26, started fighting for the lead by lap 11.

A caution came out on lap 24, but Elliott found himself in seventh. He stayed out on the track and restarted in fifth. Chase Elliott got up to second when caution flag No.2 came out. Crew chief Alan Gustafson pulled him into the pits.

First Stage Finish Finds Him Sitting In 14th Place

Then, he came back out in seventh on lap 52 for the restart. Now, with 16 laps remaining in the first stage, Elliott led the bottom lane of cars but started falling back. Elliott was in 16th when a caution flag came out. That led to a fast pit stop. He wound up in 14th at the finish of the first stage.

For Stage Two, he started in 17th place. Then he started moving to gain an edge. Another caution came out on lap 145 and he was up to 11th. After a fast two-tire stop, Elliott lined up 10th for the restart and improved his position to seventh with 45 laps remaining in the second stage.

Elliott, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, continued moving forward and was up to fifth. Another caution came out with less than 10 laps to go in Stage Two. Elliott restarted in the third spot. On the final lap of the second stage, he almost got into a major crash. His Chevrolet did suffer damage to the right-side door, but he drove on to take the green-and-white checkered flag to end Stage Two at No. 2.

He stated in competition until the end. Avoiding a last-lap wreck, Elliott finished in sixth.