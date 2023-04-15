While he has missed six weeks due to a broken leg, Chase Elliott is returning this weekend at Martinsville and he has a shot of winning. Of course, Elliott is almost always the favorite no matter what track he is at. Coming off of a major injury makes things different

Las Vegas might not believe in Chase Elliott. However, the folks at Racing Insights apparently do. After crunching the numbers, going back through Elliott’s history, Hendrick Motorsports’ past races there, and more – it gives a positive outlook for No. 9 fans this weekend.

According to their numbers and breakdown, Racing Insights believes that Chase is going to outright win the race this weekend. If he is comfortable in the car and makes his pit stops how he should, why not Elliott?

Hendrick Motorsports has 27 wins at Martinsville which are the most of any other team. Last year during the NASCAR regular season, William Byron won the Martinsville race. In fact, during that 2022 spring race, Elliott won the pole award.

In the second edition of this race, Chase Elliott came in and qualified P2. He narrowly missed out on another pole award, but in both races, he finished P10. It also helps that Elliott is going to have his full-time crew chief Alan Gustafson back with him.

I think Chase has just as good of a chance to win as anyone else. Why not the 9 this weekend?

Chase Elliott’s Teammate Favored to Win by Las Vegas

The bookmakers in Las Vegas opened up the week with some odds for the NOCO 400 this weekend. Martinsville is an interesting track. Chase Elliott was not among the drivers listed in the opening odds because no one knew if he was going to race or not.

However, Wiliam Byron is the favorite this weekend. At 6-1 odds, Byron was favored just ahead of Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell at 13-2 odds. Elliott is still a NASCAR champion, and if his teammates are favored then he should be just as capable of winning.

This isn’t going to be as easy as just getting in the car and letting it rip. Chase Elliott is going to likely have some discomfort in the car. 400 laps is a lot for that left leg to be on the brakes for at least two turns each lap.

The good news is if Elliott does manage to win, Pat McAfee is putting up $100,000 to a charity of the driver’s choice. Martinsville has been the host of so many memorable moments in NASCAR.

Why not add another one to the list with Chase Elliott in victory lane?