When the season gets started at Daytona International Speedway, Chase Elliott is going to be busy. He will make a Cup Series and Truck Series start. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is going to suit up for McAnally-Hligemann Racing in the No. 35 Gates Hydraulics Chevy.

Chase Elliott is a fan favorite. He’s won the Most Popular Driver award every year since 2018. He is always down to race, and he will be helping out MHR a lot with this start. NAPA Auto Care will also serve as a sponsor for the truck team.

The reason why Elliott is driving the 35 in the Truck Series is that the driver set for that car this season is Jake Garcia. He doesn’t turn 18 until March 3rd. That means no superspeedway racing until then. His birthday will also be a NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Until then, someone else has to get the job done.

Garcia and Elliott are both Georgia natives and that makes this even better.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway,” Elliott said, via MHR’s press release. “There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

It doesn’t hurt that Chase Elliott won three Truck Series races as a 17-year-old, the youngest driver to ever win in the series at that time. 10 years later, he’s offering a helping hand to another young up-and-comer.

Bill McAnally Excited About Chase Elliott

Of course, Bill McAnally is very happy with the deal his team has on their hands. There isn’t an owner in any series out there that wouldn’t want Chase Elliott behind the wheel of their racecar. Like Elliott, Garcia came up through Ricky Turner’s late model program in Georgia. It just feels serendipitous.

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” McAnally said. “We’re thrilled to have Chase step in and drive our No. 35 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet at Daytona and everyone involved in our program is excited and glad that he’s able to do so. I think his presence at Daytona will benefit Jake [Garcia] and our entire group.”

Mark Hillman will serve as the crew chief for the No. 35 team.

Heading into Daytona, Chase Elliott is going full send. Perhaps he has a new fire in him after missing out on a championship last season. NASCAR fans won’t complain. More laps with Elliott racing is always a good thing.