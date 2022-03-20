Chase Elliot Quotes: The NASCAR Driver’s Advice on Opportunity and Living Life to the Fullest

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is only 26 years old, but his near-decade in the high stakes, high-stress world of stock car racing has made him wise beyond his years. With 225 races and multiple championship victories under his belt thus far, the young star has learned a thing or two about taking advantage of every opportunity and getting the most out of every day, all while staying true to himself.

Over his many years of press conferences, post-race interviews, and other appearances, Chase Elliott has given fans a wealth of valuable quotes. The No. 9 NASCAR driver has a surprisingly large catalog of pro tips about life, but these are a few of his best pieces of advice.

Top 10 Chase Elliott Quotes

“For me, I want to be me, stay true to that, do my thing, try to keep things simple and stay true to who I am.”

“You have to take whatever situation is thrown at you and make the best decision at the time.”

“For me, you want to be recognized as someone who is real and shoots people straight.”

“Good friends can have tough conversations.”

“If you sit in a box all the time and don’t do anything fun and don’t live life, you’re probably not going to do yourself any good. I refuse to be that way.”

“We live in a world where the guy who’s comfortable being uncomfortable does well.”

“There are so many things you can’t account for that can happen. I just focus on controlling what I can.”

“I try to be all ears with all advice.”

“Everybody is trying to take advantage of situations, and if you don’t take advantage of a situation, you get taken advantage of by somebody else.”

“Things are always changing, and you have to be. You just have to kind of learn to deal with the ups and downs.”

Chase Elliott Quotes to Help You Get the Most Out of Life

“You never know what opportunity might come along or who might be watching. I just think you have to always keep that in mind.”

No one can or should keep a positive mindset 100% of the time. However, giving your best effort, even on your worst days, will take you far. This Chase Elliott quote is an excellent reminder that you never know what any given day will bring. When you put your best foot forward in every situation, good things are sure to come your way.

“Opportunities are opportunities, but you’ve got to perform and do your part to stay around.”

On both the NASCAR track and in everyday life, success is achieved with a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work. And the hard work doesn’t end once you reach your initial goal. Scoring a life-changing opportunity is great, but if you coast rather than continue to push, you’re almost sure to fail. Reaching your potential in any endeavor requires constant effort.

“I don’t know how people view me. At the end of the day, I’m going to try to be me and do whatever I think is right, and however people view that, they have a right to that. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it, regardless.”

As Chase Elliott would say, it’s important to follow the golden rule. You should always treat others the way you want to be treated. As long as you’re doing that, you have nothing to worry about. It doesn’t matter how others view you or what others think. Never allow others’ opinions of you to dampen your individuality. As they say, what other people think of you is none of your business anyway.

“Just taking any kind of information you can gather, listening to the differences, whatever they are willing to share with you it’s important to hear those differing opinions and try to balance them out.”

In life, as on the NASCAR track, there’s a fine balance that must be maintained. Listen to others’ advice, but be able to sort through what’s helpful and what isn’t. And, most importantly, never allow the advice you accept to change the core aspects of who you are. Hearing others out is a valuable tool for excelling in life. However, listening doesn’t have to mean agreeing.

“I think you should be a fan of something first if you intend to spend your life around it. You’re going to have days when things don’t go your way. On those days, you just have to realize they happen to everybody.”

Whether you’re a doctor, a writer, or a NASCAR driver like Chase Elliott, your career is going to come with tough days. Because of this, it’s crucial to love what you do. They say, “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Well, that’s not exactly true. Even a dream job isn’t going to be amazing 365 days a year. However, if you truly love your chosen path, you can handle even the most difficult day knowing that the vast majority are enjoyable.