Chase Elliott Reflects on ‘Bummer’ Daytona 500 After Wrecking Out Early

Another year and another Daytona 500 where Hendrick Motorsports goes home empty-handed. Chase Elliott had a rough day. Even when you think you’re doing everything right, the guys a few rows ahead of you are causing trouble you can’t even see coming.

For Chase Elliott, it was a bit of a letdown week. His Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson, outpaced him all week. From qualifying to the race itself. Sometimes, that’s just how things go.

Lap 119 came around and the race was firmly in the second half of the action. Elliott had been patient up to that point and was waiting to make a move when the time came. Larson got caught up with Erik Jones and then a whole bunch of cars were sliding across the track.

“It looked like some guys got tangled up front,” Elliott said, via Hendrick Motorsports. “Those of us in the back were just scattering to kind of miss it. It looked like the No. 5 (Larson) and the No. 43 (Jones) kind of went to the apron. By the time we got slowed up, they were coming back across the track and I was there first. It’s a bummer. Hate to end the day, but it is what it is.”

Chase Elliott is a Cup Series champion, but he wants that Daytona 500. He’s won at Talladega, but he still needs this crown jewel. He’s still insanely young and will have many more chances, but there are only so many races in one’s career.

This year, it came down to a wreck that wasn’t even his fault in the slightest. He just so happened to be in the wrong place when the others cars came up and down the track spinning out of control.

Chase Elliott Will Look Forward to Fontana

The only thing for Chase Elliott to do at this point is to look forward to Fontana. This is another race that is going to be fast and we may see some major pile-ups. This is also the race that Kyle Larson won last season.

So, what does that mean for Elliott? Well, his team knows how to race at this track and get a car ready for it, to start. It’s all about being patient in the Cup Series. Elliott had a strong summer last year, and could repeat that again this season.

While it is disappointing to leave the Daytona 500 early, it’s not the end of the season. That’s the beauty of it. Instead, this is just the beginning.

Chase Elliott came away with four wins in 2022, can he surpass that in 2023?