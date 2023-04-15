Chase Elliott Says Leg Wasn’t An Issue For Poor Qualifying Lap at Martinsville

After getting through practice and qualifying, Chase Elliott has some things to work on. But there is good news for the NASCAR driver. As far as his leg is concerned, he seems to be back and good as new. He didn’t have much to report on his physical condition.

During practice, Chase Elliott showed a little bit of speed. He was top-10 in single lap times and his long run speed was in the top six. However, qualifying did not go as well. He got loose coming out of Turn 2 and put his No. 9 NAPA Chevy in the wall a bit.

Elliott wasn’t the only driver to hit the wall. He won’t be able to qualify very well, but he should be just fine on Sunday night.

“Actually feel pretty good. Had [an] abysmal qualifying lap but I can’t blame my leg on that one. Yeah had a pretty good first lap and I just really messed up my exit of two on that second one. Judging off of practice starting in the back is gonna be a lot of fun so looking forward to that in the old NAPA Chevy so we’ll try to go forward there tomorrow.”

His comfort level is good.

“I feel fine in the car. Like I said, my entire practice run I felt fine. Once you kinda get out there on the track and you start focusing on the little things that you need to be doing to hit your marks I feel like some of that goes away so that’s a good thing. Again, my qualifying lap wasn’t because of that, it was just a poor effort.”

Looks like Chase Elliott will have to battle his way through the field.

Chase Elliott Makes His Returns

When Elliott is not in the car, the sport is worse off. He is the Most Popular Driver in NASCAR and he is a damn good driver, too. In fact, he was favored by some to win this race. He still has a very good chance of pulling that off, too.

In this return, anything besides a DNF will be welcomed. Just getting back out there and recording laps again. That is what this is about. Get him back to the usual schedule and rhythm of race weekend and look ahead to the future.

However, if Chase Elliott is in the car, he’s driving for the win. Expect him to move up in this race and find himself running in the front group. Elliott has no pain in his leg it seems and is looking forward to tackling the task at hand.